CBS/NYT: Mitt Romney Has A Razor-Thin Lead Over Obama

Mitt Romney leads President Barack Obama, 47 per cent to 46 per cent, in a new CBS/New York Times poll released Wednesday night. The race has actually tightened from May, when Romney led 46 to 43 per cent. Both polls sampled registered voters.



The key: Romney has a big edge on handling the economy and jobs — he leads there 49 per cent to 41 per cent. Here’s a look at the topline results:

Photo: CBS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.