Mitt Romney Dismisses A Wave Of Brutal Polls: 'It's Early'

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney on Wednesday said he wasn’t worried about a spate of recent favourable polling toward President Barack Obama, telling ABC that “at this early stage, polls go up, polls go down.”“I’m very pleased with some polls, less so with other polls, but frankly at this early stage, polls go up, polls go down,” Romney told ABC’s David Muir.



“We have the chance during our debates to make our message clear to the American people, and I’m absolutely convinced when the people see the two of us talking about our direction for America, they’re going to support me because I know what it takes to get this economy going again, and the President has proven he does not.”

Muir pressed Romney, questioning if he thought recent leaked comments from a May fundraiser critical of Obama supporters had anything to do with the poll decline.

Here’s Romney’s response:

Well, I think as you look at the national polls, you see that I’m tied in the national polls, both Gallup and Rasmussen have the numbers at even. State-by-state you’ve got some advertising going on from the Obama people, which expresses their views on my positions, which frankly I think are inaccurate and in some cases dishonest. The advantage I have is to go to the American people and describe how I’m going to get America working again. How some of the things being said about me are not accurate, and mine is a campaign about 100% of the people, not 99 and 1, not any other per cent. It’s about getting 100% of the people in this country to have a brighter future, better job prospects, and higher take-home pay.

Romney is right about the Rasmussen poll. But Obama jumped to his biggest Gallup lead — 6 points — in a while today over Romney.

Obama campaign adviser David Axelrod mocked Romney’s statement on Twitter last night, noting that early voting has already begun in some states and will begin in others soon.

