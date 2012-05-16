POLL: Romney Is Destroying Obama In North Carolina

Photo: Courtesy of the Republican National Committee

Mitt Romney has blown open his lead in North Carolina over Barack Obama, according to a new Rasmussen poll out this morning.He’s now leading 51 per cent to 43 per cent in North Carolina — expanding what was a 2-point lead last month into an 8-point cushion now.



The survey was conducted Monday, but it’s not explicitly stated if Barack Obama’s gay marriage endorsement of gay marriage last week had any profound effect on the polling. Most polling experts do not think that will be the case, but North Carolina is a swing state that just overwhelmingly passed a constitutional ban on gay marriages and civil unions last week.

The last reliable poll in North Carolina was conducted in the last week of April. SurveyUSA had Obama up 4 points in that poll.

The underliers available in this poll suggest that, as expected, it’s all about the economy. Just 11 per cent of those polled think the economy is “good,” and 47 per cent rated it as poor. 30-one per cent said the economy was getting better, while 41 per cent said it was getting worse.

For context in the electoral college map, North Carolina is more of a must for Romney. It’s one of the crucial toss-ups in Karl Rove’s electoral map. Romney almost has to win those six states — Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri and Arizona — that are currently toss-ups.

