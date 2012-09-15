ROMNEY: The Debates Are Going To Be Tough Because Obama Lies A Lot

Photo: Getty

Mitt Romney’s writing a lot of headlines for himself today!Earlier, the Republican nominee turned heads by saying that $200,000-$250,000 incomes are middle class.



(They’re in the “middle” only if the middle includes 95% of the country–only 2%-3% of Americans make that much. To be fair to Romney, though, Obama has said something similar. They both have a strange definition of “middle.”)

And now Mitt Romney has told George Stephanopoulos that the upcoming debates are going to be tough because, well… because President Obama lies a lot:

“I think the challenge that I’ll have in the debate is that the president tends to, how shall I say it, to say things that aren’t true,” Romney said. “I’ve looked at prior debates. And in that kind of case, it’s difficult to say, ‘Well, am I going to spend my time correcting things that aren’t quite accurate? Or am I going to spend my time talking about the things I want to talk about?”

Well, here’s hoping that if the President actually lies, Gov. Romney does, in fact, point it out.

Because what’s a Presidential debate, after all, if you can’t bust your opponent for lying in front of the whole country.

