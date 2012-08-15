THE PAUL RYAN BUMP: Mitt Romney Takes His Biggest Gallup Lead In Two Months

Getty



Mitt Romney took his biggest lead in the Gallup daily tracking poll today since mid-June — albeit a small lead at just 2 points. Romney leads 47 per cent to 45 per cent. Back on June 14, Romney held the same 2-point lead. In all, it’s a 7-point swing from July 1, when Obama looked to be opening up a huge 5-point lead on Romney.

The Gallup daily tracking poll comes from a rolling seven-day average of polling, so it’s not clear how directly these results are related to the Ryan pick.

It also comes amid a rush of polling that finds that Ryan’s reception has been lukewarm. He was the worst received VP nomination since Dan Quayle in 1988, but Democrats still took enough notice of the enthusiasm he’s brought to the ticket to send out a worried-sounding fundraising email.

If history holds true, expect this trend to continue for the next few cycles of polling. Nine days after John McCain picked Sarah Palin as his running mate in 2008, he turned an 8-point deficit into a 5-point advantage.

