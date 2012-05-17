Romney Got A Huge Fundraising Boost In April, And Is Already Almost Raising As Much Money As Obama

Photo: Surat Lozowick

The Mitt Romney campaign announced today that it raised $40.1 million in April combined with the RNC, which already means he’s closing in fast on President Obama’s campaign’s haul. The Obama campaign raised $43.6 million in April, it announced Wednesday.It’s also up from just $12.6 million the Romney campaign raised in March, a significant upgrade.



“Voters are tired of President Obama’s broken promises,” Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus said in a release. “Mitt Romney has the record and plan to turn our country around – that is why he is receiving such enthusiastic support from voters across the country. Along with the campaign, we will work to provide the resources so that we can defeat President Obama and change the direction of the country.”

Among the highlights:

95 per cent of Romney’s donations were $250 or less. That’s up from 84 per cent in March, and it’s also on par with Obama, who got 98 per cent of $250 or less donations in March.

The Romney campaign raised $10.1 million in those $250 or less donations in April. That almost matches the campaign’s entire total in the first three months of the year before that.

The campaign has $61.4 million cash on hand. It was also the first month the Romney campaign and RNC combined forces, as Romney became the presumptive Republican nominee to challenge Obama.

It’s also important because it shows that Republicans are coalescing and even rallying around Romney as the GOP’s nominee.

“We are pleased with the strong support we have received from Americans across the country who are looking for new leadership in the White House,” Romney national finance chairman Spencer Zwick said in the Romney campaign’s release. “Along with the hard work of the Republican National Committee, we will continue to raise the funds necessary to defeat President Obama in November.”

