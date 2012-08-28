What A Gloomy GOP Campaign Guru Just Told Me

Photo: Getty
A new Washington Post-ABC News poll has Mitt Romney up by a point over Barack Obama 47% to 46%. (46% is a truly horrible number for an incumbent.) But it is going to take more than a few narrow polls to change what I sense to be the widespread mood here that Romney is very narrowly losing, but the race remains winnable.So it was with great interest that I listened to the thoughts a longtime, much-respected GOP operative, whom I will nickname the Gloomy Guru. Among GG’s observation:
- Romney will win North Carolina
- Ohio is iffy in GG’s view, though one very smart, very connected Ohio GOPer thinks the state is lost
- New Mexico is lost
- Colorado looking good
- Pennsylvania is fool’s gold, not going to happen
- Wisconsin can happen
- Virginia will be a dogfight, is critical
– If Romney loses, there will be war in the GOP over immigration and how party is connecting — or, rather, not connecting — with Hispanic voters. Sticking Marco Rubio or some other profile Hispanic politician on the ticket is not enough. Very adamant about this.
UPDATE: And, no, GG is not Jon Huntsman, though JH did just write an op-ed on immigration in the WSJ.
