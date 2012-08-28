What A Gloomy GOP Campaign Guru Just Told Me

Photo: Getty

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll has Mitt Romney up by a point over Barack Obama 47% to 46%. (46% is a truly horrible number for an incumbent.) But it is going to take more than a few narrow polls to change what I sense to be the widespread mood here that Romney is very narrowly losing, but the race remains winnable.So it was with great interest that I listened to the thoughts a longtime, much-respected GOP operative, whom I will nickname the Gloomy Guru. Among GG’s observation:



Romney will win North Carolina

Ohio is iffy in GG’s view, though one very smart, very connected Ohio GOPer thinks the state is lost

New Mexico is lost

Colorado looking good

Pennsylvania is fool’s gold, not going to happen

Wisconsin can happen

Virginia will be a dogfight, is critical

– If Romney loses, there will be war in the GOP over immigration and how party is connecting — or, rather, not connecting — with Hispanic voters. Sticking Marco Rubio or some other profile Hispanic politician on the ticket is not enough. Very adamant about this.

UPDATE: And, no, GG is not Jon Huntsman, though JH did just write an op-ed on immigration in the WSJ.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.