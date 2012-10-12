In 90 Minutes Last Week, Mitt Romney Regained His Biggest Advantage Over Obama

Photo: Getty

One month ago, President Barack Obama had shifted the fundamental issue of the 2012 campaign in his favour. Voters were beginning to trust him more on the economy than Republican Mitt Romney, which had been Romney’s biggest edge throughout the campaign.But recent results from swing-state and national polls suggest that Romney undid that — and swung the issue back in his favour — in 90 minutes last week, with his consensus wallop in the first presidential debate.



Of the six swing-state polls released this morning, all six either showed that the candidates stayed tied or Romney gained on the issue of which candidate would be best for improving the economy.

There were pronounced shifts in Colorado, where Romney swung the issue 7 points in less than a month to a huge 8-point lead in the NBC/Wall Street Journal/Marist poll of the state. In Wisconsin, Romney now leads the issue by 2 after shifting the issue 5 points. And in Virginia, Romney regained the lead in both NBC/WSJ and CBS/New York Times polls, swinging the issue 2 points. Ohio and Florida didn’t see any big shifts — Florida voters still prefer Romney on economic/jobs issues, while Ohioans still prefer Obama.

Some national polls show an even bigger effect. Take the Fox News poll released Wednesday, which contained a ton of bad news for Obama. Last month’s Fox News poll showed Obama jumping into a one-point lead over Romney on which candidate would best improve the economy and create jobs. In just two weeks, it’s swung 9 points back in Romney’s favour. He now leads Obama 51-43 on the issue.

The silver lining for Obama is that more voters in swing states think both the national and state economies are improving. Voters in Colorado, Virginia and Wisconsin are all bullish on the economy, with a plurality in all three states saying the economy is getting better. That’s a big swing from two months ago, when — by double digits — most voters in all three states said the economy was getting worse.

Here’s a look at the state-by-state and national picture on which candidate would be best for the economy:

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider (Data: Quinnipiac, Marist polling)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.