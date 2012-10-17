Romney And Obama Almost Came To Blows Over Domestic Energy Policy

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Things got surprisingly bitter during the presidential debate here Tuesday night, when President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney literally got in each other’s faces during a heated sparring match over domestic energy production.



The fight began when Romney said that domestic energy exploration on federal lands has decreased under Obama’s administration. Shaking his head, Obama interjected: “That’s not true.” It devolved from there, and culminated with the two candidates turning on one another menacingly.

Watch the action below:

