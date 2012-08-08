Obama Is Falling Apart In Colorado, And Here's The Number That Proves It

Photo: Getty

Presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney has pulled ahead to a rather stunning 5-point lead over President Barack Obama in the swing state of Colorado, according to a new Quinnipiac/CBS/New York Times poll.The poll comes as Obama heads to Colorado on Wednesday to hold two campaign events. It suggests he has some work to do to convince voters that he should be re-elected.



And the most glaring evidence of that is this damning number: 51 per cent of Colorado voters think his economic policies will never improve the economy.

That means there’s little hope that Obama will ever turn around the sluggish economy. It’s especially concerning in a state where the unemployment rate mirrors the national average at 8.2 per cent.

Other poll questions don’t show much of an improvement for Obama. 50-one per cent of voters think that Romney will be better for the economy, compared with 41 that prefer Obama. By a 20-point margin, voters think Romney would more help their personal financial situation.

And 48 per cent believe Romney’s business experience is a good thing on his resume for the presidency, compared with 42 per cent that think it’s a bad thing.

The one silver lining: By a 9-point margin, Colorado voters think their state’s economy is getting better than worse. But the majority of voters say it is the same.

