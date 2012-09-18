Mitt Romney Is FINALLY Going To Start Being More Detailed — Here's What We Know So Far

Photo: AP

Amid swirling reports of mismanagement and ineptitude on Mitt Romney‘s campaign, top staffers for the Republican presidential nominee say they are switching up their strategy to offer voters a more detailed vision of what Romney would be like as president. Multiple news outlets reported this morning that the campaign plans to roll out a new strategy. Although accounts vary on what the changes will actually entail, the general consensus seems to be that Romney is abandoning his singular focus on President Barack Obama’s economic record in favour of a more diversified and detailed campaign message.



The shift comes after a week of bad polling numbers and even worse media coverage, which culminated in last night’s Politico story detailing the general disarray of the Romney organisation. Now, with 50 days to go until the election, the Romney campaign is conceding that it has to make some changes if the former Massachusetts governor is going to close Obama’s widening lead in the race.

The Washington Post and The New York Times report that Romney will spend the next two weeks laying out more concrete details of his five-point economic plan, and will also air a series of ads focused on Romney’s plan for job creation and strengthening the middle class. The Post also reports that the Romney campaign will focus heavily on a plan to cut the national debt, the calling card issue for Romney’s running mate Paul Ryan.

And in a follow-up to Sunday night’s piece, Politico reports that Romney’s chief strategist Stuart Stevens — who, by many accounts, carries the brunt of the blame for the campaign’s recent missteps — has laid out an expanded message that includes a broader array of issues, including foreign policy, the threat of China, and the culture of Washington.

The planned shift appears to respond to calls from conservatives for Romney to reveal more details about his policy plans.But while the reports indicate that Romney will focus more on promoting his own policies than bashing Obama’s, it is not yet clear whether more details about what those policies actually entail will be forthcoming.

