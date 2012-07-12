This Photo Of The Audience At Mitt Romney's NAACP Speech Says It All

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney ventured into unfamiliar territory Wednesday, delivering a speech to the NAACP that made the case for why he would be a better president for black families than President Barack Obama.



“I believe that if you understood who I truly am in my heart, and if it were possible to fully communicate what I believe is in the real, enduring best interest of African American families, you would vote for me for president,” Romney said. “I want you to know that if I did not believe that my policies and my leadership would help families of colour — and families of any colour — more than the policies and leadership of President Obama, I would not be running for president.”

His audience, however, was mostly unconvinced. Here’s a snapshot of the reaction during Romney’s speech, courtesy of AP photographer Evan Vucci:

Photo: AP

Now watch the NAACP boo Romney for saying he would repeal Obamacare >

