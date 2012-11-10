PEW EXIT POLL: More Mormons Voted For George Bush In 2004 Than Mitt Romney In 2012

The Pew Forum on Religion in Public Life came out with their report on how the country’s different religious groups voted in the presidential election, and there’s statistic in there that is pretty surprising.



A higher percentage of Mormons voted for George Bush in 2004 than voted for Romney in 2012.

In 2004, 80% of Mormons voted for Bush while 19% supported John Kerry.

The general expectation would be that Romney — an active Latter-Day saint, who attended Brigham Young University, served on a mission, served as a high-ranking church official in Massachusetts, saved the Salt Lake City Olympics, and has extensive ties to the LDS community — would at least hold on to that number.

According to exit polls conducted by the Pew Forum, that wasn’t the case. Romney failed to make any gains among the demographic. In fact, 21% of Mormons voted for Barack Obama and only 78% voted Romney.

See the chart below:

Photo: Pew Religion Poll

