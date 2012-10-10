Mitt Romney Has Now Raised More Than $3.6 Billion In His Lifetime

Photo: Bain Capital/Boston Globe

Romney has a skill, and it’s a crucial one.Throughout his life, he’s been able to convince hundreds, if not thousands, of people to give him money on the promise that it will be used for an eventual good or gain.



The final count? Mitt Romney has raised something to the tune of $3.61 billion in his lifetime.

He’s responsible for turning the booster club for his alma mater, Brigham Young University, into a major alumni donor network. He raised hundreds of millions in capital for a top private equity firm, collected tons of money to save the 2002 Olympic games, and has raised money for dozens of multimillion-dollar political campaigns.

All of this would appear to make Romney one of the greatest, most prolific fundraisers in history.

But while convincing people to give you money is an undoubtedly important skill — and one that’s helpful to have when running for higher office — its utility ends on Election Day. It’s not like presidents need to convince their friends to loan the Treasury cash.

Here, we look at just how incredible Mitt Romney is at fundraising, and how he’s managed to convince people to fund his work for his entire life.

