Here's The First Official Punch From The Romney Campaign In The Medicare Wars

The Romney campaign threw its first punch at President Barack Obama on Medicare today, unveiling a new television ad that is set to start airing Wednesday. The Romney ad centres on the line of attack Mitt Romney used Sunday when he charged Obama with “robbing” Medicare, and aims to set the course of dialogue on the Medicare fight that is sure to result from Romney’s selection of Paul Ryan as his running mate.



Here’s the script:

VOICEOVER: “You paid in to Medicare for years… Every paycheck… Now, when you need it… Obama has cut $716 billion dollars from Medicare. Why? To pay for Obamacare…. So now the money you paid for your guaranteed healthcare… Is going to a massive new government program that’s not for you.”

The charge with which the Romney camp hits Obama conflicts with independent fact-checkers and the Congressional Budget Office. The CBO found last month that the $716 billion in “cuts” come largely from reduced payments to hospitals and discounts on prescription drugs, while no current benefits are eliminated.

Also, the cuts from Obamacare appear in the budget of Paul Ryan. Ryan’s plan would keep those cuts but repeal the president’s Affordable Care Act.

Ezra Klein explains how the Romney camp will try to make it a different message:

Obama’s cuts to Medicare are different because Ryan “keeps that money for Medicare to extend its solvency” while Obama uses it “to pay for a new risky program of his own that we call Obamacare.”

