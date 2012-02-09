Romney-Lover Ann Coulter Has Been 'Castrated,' According To David Catron

Photo: dailycaller.com

During the 2008 election, Ann Coulter famously said that she would campaign for Hillary Clinton if not-conservative-enough John McCain was chosen as the Republican nominee—yet today, Coulter is endorsing the similarly moderate Mitt Romney. “I don’t have firsthand knowledge that she was kidnapped by RINO Team Six and taken to an offshore medical facility where she was forced to undergo a gruesome surgical procedure, but many of her recent columns suggest that something of the sort must have occurred,” writes David Catron in the American Spectator. Catron first became concerned last November, when Coulter asked in one of her columns, “If Not Romney, Who? If Not Now, When?” (Funny considering that just one year ago at CPAC, she feared the idea of a Romney nomination—watch the video below.) Things got much worse, however, in a recent column when Coulter actually praised RomneyCare. In it, she claims conservatives used to view RomneyCare as a free market triumph, but that’s “revisionist nonsense,” Catron writes. She conveniently leaves out the conservatives who heartily disagreed with it, as well as at least one supporter’s later recant. If Romney is the nominee, the Democrats will be able to use not only RomneyCare but all of Romney’s flip-flops against him—and Obama will be re-elected.



