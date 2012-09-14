INFOGRAPHIC: Here's How The Internet Felt About Mitt Romney's Response To The Embassy Attacks

Photo: Getty

Advertising firm Taykey sent us this infographic after seeing our post yesterday on the criticism Mitt Romney has gotten for his response to the attacks on the U.S. Embassies in Libya and Egypt. Drawing from more than 50,000 social media and networking sources, including Twitter and Facebook, Taykey found that the discussion about Romney grew progressively negative as the story unfolded yesterday.



Worse for Romney, the graphic shows that the spike in negativity came as the volume of online discussion about him rapidly increased.

Check out the infographic below:

Photo: Taykey

