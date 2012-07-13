ROMNEY CAMPAIGN: Barack Obama Is A Huge Liar

Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign is finally firing back at the relentless attacks by Democrats against the Republican candidate’s personal wealth and business record.



In a new TV ad titled “No Evidence,” the campaign relies on statements from FactCheck.org to discredit the Democrats’ allegations that Romney shipped jobs overseas, casting the president as a liar who doesn’t play by the rules.

“When a President doesn’t tell the truth,” a male voiceover says, “How can we trust him to lead.”

Hillary Clinton also makes a cameo in the ad, which recycles clips of her famous “Shame on you, Barack Obama” moment from the 2008 primary campaign.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

After launching the ad this morning, the campaign quickly followed up with another offensive blitz, emailing reporters a research hit titled “The Obama Campaign’s Top 10 Lies & Exaggerations.” Interestingly, only one of the items on the list — the claim that Romney outsourced jobs — relates to Romney’s record at Bain Capital or his wealth.

Unfortunately for the Romney campaign, however, the rollout of the counterattack strategy was overshadowed by a new Boston Globe report that claims Romney has been lying about when he left Bain Capital. Democrats have already seized on the claims, and so, for now at least, it looks like the dueling liar accusations will probably end in a wash.

