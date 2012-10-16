NEW POLL: Mitt Romney Is Crushing Obama In The Swing States

Photo: AP

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney has opened up a five-point lead on President Barack Obama among likely voters in the country’s top 12 swing states, according to a new USA Today/Gallup poll released Monday. The poll reflects growing support for Romney among female voters. The Republican candidate now ties Obama with female voters, 48 per cent to 48 per cent, and leads among male voters by 12 points.



The USA Today/Gallup survey echoes results from other state and national polls in the wake of the first presidential debate earlier this month.

The two candidates go head-to-head in their second debate Tuesday at Hofstra University in New York.

