Romney Leads Or Ties For First In All Four GOP Early Voting States

Photo: AP

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney leads in all four early primary and caucus states, according to a CNN/Time/ORC poll released today.Businessman Herman Cain is tied with Romney for first in Iowa and South Carolina, but trails badly in New Hampshire. According to the poll, Cain is the favourite among self-identified tea party voters in all four states.



Texas Gov. Rick Perry doesn’t place in the top three in any of the states, and polls in single digits in South Carolina and New Hampshire.

Majorities of voters in Iowa, South Carolina, and Florida say they may change their mind before the nominating contests — with 48 per cent saying they would in New Hampshire.

Iowa: Romney 24%, Cain 21, Paul 12, Gingrich 10, Perry 10, Bachmann 6, Santorum 2, Huntsman 1

New Hampshire: Romney 40%, Cain 13, Paul 12, Huntsman 6, Gingrich 5, Perry 4, Bachmann 2, Santorum 1

South Carolina: Romney 25%, Cain 23, Paul 12, Perry 11, Gingrich 8, Bachmann 4, Huntsman 1, Santorum 1

Florida: Romney 30%, Cain 18, Gingrich 9, Perry 9, Paul 6, Bachmann 4, Huntsman 1, Santorum 1

The poll’s margin of error is ±5 points.

