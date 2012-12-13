PRESENTING: The Biggest Whopper Of The 2012 Campaign...

The “winner” of the fourth annual PolitiFact “Lie of the Year” award goes to former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, for his campaign ad that falsely suggested Chrysler was moving U.S. jobs to China.



The ad — and its subsequent debunking — made waves in the last week of the campaign, as Romney tried desperately to pull off a last-minute comeback in the crucial battleground state of Ohio. The ad, which was not announced by the campaign, twisted around a Bloomberg report that said Chrysler would add jobs in China to boost production there. It said nothing about moving jobs from U.S., or North America.

Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne even took the step of publicly slamming Romney in a letter published in The Detroit News.

The Romney campaign doubled down on its claim and even broadened it to include General Motors, which also issued a strong rebuttal.

This is the first time PolitiFact’s “Lie of the Year” has not been about health care — though its readers actually voted for a Rush Limbaugh statement saying “Obamacare is the largest tax increase in the history of the world.”

Watch the ad here:

