14 Awesome Pictures From Mitt Romney's World Tour

Elena Schneider
Photo: Uriel Sinai/Getty Images

Mitt Romney‘s winds down his world tour in Poland this week, wrapping up a seven-day tour that aimed to highlight the Republican presidential candidate’s diplomatic prowess.Despite a gaffe about London’s preparedness last week, Romney garnered generally positive headlines headlines for a speech he gave in Jerusalem Sunday, in which called the city “the capital of Israel,” a controversial move since many Palestinians also consider Jerusalem as their capital for their hoped-for state.

But the trip was more about photo-ops and fundraising than actual policy pronouncements. In Israel, Romney was joined by Jewish billionaire and casino magnate, Sheldon Adelson, who recently pledged to donate “possibly unlimited funds,” to make sure that Romney was elected. 

Romney also took time to visit some of Jerusalem’s most well-known sites, including a prayer at the Western Wall. But the stop was more of a campaign stop than a place of prayer, the New York Times later reported.

Romney and his wife, Ann, attended the opening ceremonies for the London Olympics Friday.

Source: Toby Melville - IOPP Pool /Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Romney greeted U.S. swimmer Breeja Larson Saturday.

Source: Al Bello/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Israeli President Shimon Peres greeted the presumptive GOP candidate Sunday.

Source: Uriel Sinai/Getty Images

Romney visited the Western Wall, one of the holiest sites in Jerusalem, with the wall's chief rabbi.

Source: Uriel Sinai/Getty Images

Romney inserted a note into the cracks of the Western Wall.

Source: Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shook hands with Romney before a meeting Sunday.

Source: Lior Mizrahi - Pool/Getty Images

Romney's aide tweeted this photo of the Romneys with the Netanyahus Sunday.

Source: Twitter

In front of a backdrop of Old Jerusalem, Romney spoke to 300-person crowd Sunday, including several American political donors.

Source: Uriel Sinai/Getty Images

Romney waves to supporters following his speech.

Source: Uriel Sinai/Getty Images

Billionaire Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam joined Romney on his tour through Israel.

Source: Uriel Sinai/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

