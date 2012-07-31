14 Awesome Pictures From Mitt Romney's World Tour

Photo: Uriel Sinai/Getty Images

Mitt Romney‘s winds down his world tour in Poland this week, wrapping up a seven-day tour that aimed to highlight the Republican presidential candidate’s diplomatic prowess.Despite a gaffe about London’s preparedness last week, Romney garnered generally positive headlines headlines for a speech he gave in Jerusalem Sunday, in which called the city “the capital of Israel,” a controversial move since many Palestinians also consider Jerusalem as their capital for their hoped-for state.



But the trip was more about photo-ops and fundraising than actual policy pronouncements. In Israel, Romney was joined by Jewish billionaire and casino magnate, Sheldon Adelson, who recently pledged to donate “possibly unlimited funds,” to make sure that Romney was elected.

Romney also took time to visit some of Jerusalem’s most well-known sites, including a prayer at the Western Wall. But the stop was more of a campaign stop than a place of prayer, the New York Times later reported.

