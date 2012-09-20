Here Are Some Of The American Professionals Who Mitt Romney Said Aren't Taking Responsibility For Themselves

Do I look like I’m not taking responsibility for myself?

In case anyone still thinks 47% of Americans just loll around all day waiting for their government checks to arrive, it’s worth going into a bit more detail about the folks who don’t pay federal income tax.As we have described, this group is primarily composed of:



People who work and pay federal payroll taxes but don’t make enough (after credits and deductions) to cross the federal income tax threshold

Older people whose income is primarily Social Security

People who work and make less than $20,000 a year

These non-federal-income-tax payers also presumably include some people who are are lazy, entitled moochers. But the latter folks are likely a very small minority of the 47%.

To hammer this home: Most of the 47% work for a living. And a lot of them probably work very hard and do an excellent job. A lot of them would presumably like to make enough money to pay federal income tax. And a lot of them are presumably working toward the goal of making more money some day, perhaps enough to pay a lot of federal income tax.

And what sorts of jobs do these folks do?

Jobs that very much need to be done.

Jobs that, if no one did them, would make living in this country harder and vastly less convenient and pleasant.

According to the Tax Policy Center, a family with two children can make up to $45,000 per year and not pay any federal income tax (after including the impact of two tax credits that are available to all Americans–the Earned-Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit).

What are some jobs that pay $45,000 a year or less?

Lots of the following jobs, especially early in one’s career.

The following charts, which are from the BLS, list the median wage in each of these professions. As you scan down the list, ask yourself the following question: Are all of these folks really not taking responsibility for themselves?

