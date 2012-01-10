MITT ROMNEY: 'I Like Being Able To Fire People'

Republican front-runner Mitt Romney, who has been accused of pillaging companies during his days as a private equity exec at Bain Capital, gave remarks this morning at the Nashua Chamber of Commerce Breakfast. [via ABC News]

When he was discussing health insurance he may have put his foot in his mouth in his word choice when he said he likes firing people.

“I like being able to fire people who provide services to me. If somebody doesn’t give me the good service I need I’d say “I’ll get somebody else to provide that service to me.”

Although the quote looks fine in context, other candidates are already jumping all over him for the quote.

Check out the video below.

