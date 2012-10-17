Romney Hit A Huge Milestone In Two Separate Polls Today

Photo: Getty

Mitt Romney is finally polling at the magic number — 50 per cent — in two separate polls today. He’s been struggling for months to hit an even 50, and now he has the opportunity to stay somewhat comfortable as Obama now has to struggle to take back the lead.



One, the left-leaning Daily Kos and the other, Gallup, both put Mitt Romney at 50%.

The PPP/Daily Kos poll has Romney at 50 points and Obama at 46, a major leap from last week. The Gallup daily tracking poll has Romney at his largest lead yet, again at 50 points to Obama’s 46.

Here’s why this matters.

Romney only has to play defence. He can take the long view and remain somewhat comfortable with his lead, and only have to work to maintain it, rather than have to remain on costly offence in order to win back points.

Obama now has a deficit and will have to make back two or more points in the next few days just to keep it even. That takes money, time, and resources that the campaign isn’t too happy to part with at this point.

Finally, Romney has a measure of stability with his bid for the presidency. After months of trying to make back a huge deficit, he’s got the numbers needed to win if the election were held on October 17 instead of November 6.

This puts even more pressure on Obama to perform at tonight’s debate. Having coughed up his lead after last week, Obama will not only have to stop Romney’s climb, but also will be forced to try to take back even more voters.

Romney’s road isn’t set from here on out, though. He will have to work hard to maintain his numbers. Still, that’s a much easier battle than fighting uphill.

