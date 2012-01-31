Romney Has Stolen Gingrich's Most Important Supporters

Mitt Romney is beating Newt Gingrich at his own game.



New Quinnipiac polling shows that not only has Romney destroyed Gingrich’s lead in Florida, but he has now captured the support of voters that have typically gone to Gingrich.

“Gov. Mitt Romney is headed towards a double-digit victory that touches all the GOP bases,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute, in a release. “Romney carries every part of the GOP coalition, including the parts central to Gingrich – self- described conservatives, white evangelical Christians and Tea Party supporters. If this margin holds up tomorrow, it’s hard to see where Gingrich goes from here.”

It’s been an incredible turn of events in Florida. After Gingrich’s South Carolina victory, he sky-rocketed in Florida, only to sink quickly afterward. Last Wednesday, Quinnipiac found the race was neck and neck, and now the surveyers put Romney ahead by a wide margin, 43 per cent to 29 per cent.

But the key figure here concerns the Tea Party: in the poll, Romney wins 40 per cent of Tea Party voters to Gingrich’s 35 per cent. That’s a big deal, considering that Gingrich has the endorsement of some of the biggest Tea Party players, including Herman Cain and (un-officially) Sarah Palin.

It’s also important because, in the last three state contests, the Tea Party has picked the winner, The Washington Post reports. Tea Partiers were behind Romney in New Hampshire, the only state he has won so far. This is a good sign for Romney’s prospects in the Sunshine State.

