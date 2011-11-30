Romney Has Five Questions For Obama That The White House Would Rather Ignore

Photo: AP

With Herman Cain’s campaign teetering on the brink, and Newt Gingrich surging to the top-tier, Mitt Romney is showing no signs of letting up his attack on President Barack Obama — indeed, he seems to be intensifying it.In a press release, Romney lays out five tough questions for Obama, trying to change the subject after days of trading barbs with the Democratic National Committee over his misleading ad last week.



“As Debbie Wasserman Schultz once said, Barack Obama is a ‘below the belt’ negative campaigner,” Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul said.

“Voters deserve to know why the unemployment rate under President Obama is still above 9%, why it is so hard to find work, and why this Administration has wreaked more havoc on the middle class than any other in modern history. The reason why President Obama spends so much time attacking Mitt Romney is because he has no clue how to attack unemployment.”

Here are Romney’s five tough questions for Obama:

ONE: You are poised to be the first president in modern history to leave office with a net loss of jobs during your Administration. Mr. President, take a break from the personal attacks and answer this critical question – where are the jobs?

TWO: There are more than 20-five million Americans who are unemployed, underemployed, or have just given up looking for work. Will you take time off from your record-setting schedule of fundraising and political travel to do what is necessary to get these Americans back to work?

THREE: While running for president three years ago, you said your “first job” would be to stop adding to the national debt. Since the national debt has exploded on your watch and recently surpassed $15 trillion, do you consider this to be a promise you failed to keep?

FOUR: Following the loss of our prized AAA credit rating, this week another agency revised America’s credit outlook to “negative.” Your Treasury Secretary previously insisted there was “no risk” our credit rating would be downgraded, which turned out to be untrue. Will you commit to showing the leadership we need to prevent yet another historic downgrade?

FIVE: Last week, third-quarter gross domestic product was revised downward, the latest example of your failure to revive our economy. After three years in office and a laundry list of promises not kept, why should the American people reward you with another four years?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.