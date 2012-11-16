Conservatives Everywhere Are Shredding Mitt Romney Over His 'Gifts' Comment

Photo: AP

Conservatives everywhere are expressing their discontent this morning with former Republican nominee Mitt Romney’s parting “gift” — a comment to donors Wednesday that President Barack Obama won because he gave “gifts” to minorities, young voters and women.The comments have drawn comparisons to Romney’s original “47 per cent” comments. Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal issued a harsh rebuke, telling reporters last night that Republicans “need to go after 100 per cent of the votes, not 53 per cent.”



Republican strategist Ana Navarro ripped into Romney in a series of tweets:

Photo: Twitter/@ananavarro

The Daily Caller’s Matt Lewis calls the comments “poison for the GOP”:

This is bad for individuals’ souls, and it’s also bad for political parties.

Romney’s theory isn’t just wrong, it’s pernicious. Here’s hoping he finally rides off into the political sunset.

It’s worth noting that with the election in hindsight and with the electorate’s demographic shifts confirmed, conservatives seem to be more willing to take their parting shots at Romney.

Compare this reaction to some after the original “47 per cent” comments, and there is a clearly different tone. For example, Red State editor and CNN contributor Erick Erickson wrote shortly after Romney’s “47 per cent” remark that it was “another Chick-fil-A moment” — referring to the day in August when conservatives showed up to support the franchise in droves after it faced backlash over its anti-gay marriage stance.

Here’s a sample of Erickson’s piece:

But more than that, and this is really what the left and media miss, a fair number of those people in the 47% are not there by choice. They are there by Barack Obama’s economic policies. And they absolutely understand that Barack Obama’s policies got them there. All they need to hear from Mitt Romney is that he really does get it and really will fix the problem, not just manage the decline of the nation as his primary opponents claimed he would.

That off the cuff, off the record talk was what they needed to hear. Mitt Romney recognises we have a problem with government dependency, as do a majority of Americans. But more importantly, Mitt Romney will improve the lives of that 47% by growing the private sector, not redistributing pieces of the economic pie.

The National Review’s Michael Walsh, meanwhile, called it Romney’s “Gettysburg Moment” and urged him to stand by the remarks.

But everyone has now become aware of the possibility that the comments cost Romney the election:

Photo: Twitter/@freddoso

