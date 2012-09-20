THERE'S MORE: Attendees At Romney Fundraiser Break Out In Laughter After Discussion Of Entitlement Spending

On Tuesday, Mother Jones released the full video of Mitt Romney speaking to donors at a private fundraiser, fueling the firestorm over the Republican presidential candidate’s now-infamous 47-per cent remarks.



While those comments are certainly the most inflammatory, the full video also features Romney giving some unusually candid views on foreign policy issues and campaign strategy.

We’ve pulled out the best bits here. But it turns out that the video Mother Jones initially posted was missing the first 15 minutes of Romney’s chat with donors.

Clips of the segment — including Romney’s comments about wishing he were Latino, and about his visit to a factory in China — were posted on YouTube earlier this month by the user Anne Onymous.

But the video also includes another revealing comment that underscores Romney’s “47 per cent problem.”

At about the 11-minute mark, Romney is asked whether American people understand the dangers of the fiscal cliff.

“They don’t,” he replies. “By and large people don’t get it.”

He adds later: “It’s a front-page story: the headline once a year, it somehow escapes people’s attention, and that is, if you take the total national debt and the unfunded liabilities of Medicare, Social Security, and Medicaid, the amount of debt plus unfunded liabilities per household in America is $520,000. Per household.”

An audience member chimes in: ” It’s like 12 times their income, right?”

“At least. 10, 12 times their income,” Romney replies. “Even though we’re not going to be writing the check for that amount per household, they’re going to be paying the interest on that. You’ll be paying the interest on that.”

For some reason, the audience then bursts out laughing.

Watch the full video below, courtesy of Mother Jones:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

