Romney Campaign Responds To Fed Decision, Says It Is More Evidence Of Obama's Failure

Photo: Getty

Mitt Romney‘s presidential campaign criticised the Federal Reserve’s decision to start another round of quantitative easing, calling the move an indictment of President Barack Obama‘s economic policies.“The Federal Reserve’s announcement of a third round of quantitative easing is further confirmation that President Obama’s policies have not worked,” the Romney campaign’s policy director Lanhee Chen said in a statement emailed to Business Insider Thursday. “After four years of stagnant growth, falling incomes, rising costs, and persistently high unemployment, the American economy doesn’t need more artificial and ineffective measures. We should be creating wealth, not printing dollars. As president, Mitt Romney will enact bold, pro-growth policies that lead to robust job creation, higher take-home pay, and a true economic recovery.”



Romney himself spoke out against another round of quantitative easing earlier this year, saying that the previous rounds had not been “terribly effective” at stimulating the economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.