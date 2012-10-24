Romney Fact Check: No, Syria Isn't Iran's 'Route To The Sea'

Photo: Electionworld / wikimedia

Last night, Mitt Romney was evaluating the importance of Syria in light of United States foreign policy. He had this peculiar line related to the importance of Syria to Iran:



Secondly, Syria’s an opportunity for us because Syria plays an important role in the Middle East, particularly right now. Syria is Iran’s only ally in the Arab world. It’s their route to the sea.

Syria is not Iran’s route to the sea.

Iran has 1,520 miles of coastline comprising the eastern edge of the Persian Gulf, including valuable property on the eastern shore of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran also has access to the Gulf of Oman, leading directly to the Indian Ocean, and possesses a Navy.

Iran also has 460 miles of coastline on the Caspian sea as well.

Moreover, Iran does not share a common border with Syria, as the entire nation of Iraq and portions of Turkey lie between the two countries.

See the candidates’ foreign policies >

Learn about Mali, the wildcard failed state Mitt Romney mentioned last night >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.