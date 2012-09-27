Mitt Romney Is Desperately Trying To Relate To Voters In His New Ad

Struggling to recover from lagging poll numbers and a series of campaign stumbles, Mitt Romney is trying a new approach this week, making his case directly to voters in a new television ad.



Speaking directly to the camera, Romney asserts that “President Obama and I both care about poor and middle-class families.”

“The difference is my policies will make things better for them,” he continues. “We shouldn’t measure compassion by how many people are on welfare. We should measure compassion by how many people are able to get off welfare and get a good paying job. My plan will create 12 million new jobs over the next four years-helping lift families out of poverty and strengthening the middle class.”

The 30-second spot is clearly an attempt to limit the damage caused by the candidate’s 47-per cent remarks by showing off the candidate’s empathetic side. But if today’s polls are any indication, it may not be enough to stop the bleeding.

Watch the full ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

UPDATE: The Obama campaign issued this response to the new ad Wednesday morning:

“Mitt Romney’s new ad is just more of the evasiveness that his campaign has become known for. He pays lip service to working Americans, but doesn’t name a single policy to strengthen the middle class. That’s because he’d cut tax deductions the middle class relies on, like those for mortgage interest, children, and charitable contributions, in order to pay for $250,000 tax cuts for multi-millionaires. He’d turn Medicare into a voucher program, increasing costs for seniors by as much as $6,400 a year. And he’d slash investments in education and clean energy that would create jobs and grow our economy. With 41 days left, Mitt Romney has limited time to level with the American people about what he’d do if elected. As each day passes, he continues to fail to do that.”

