Two Terrifying Charts For Mitt Romney

Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

A new Pew Research centre report, entitled “The Lost Decade of the Middle Class,” contains some disconcerting numbers for presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney as the campaign enters its final two-plus-month stretch. Two charts should be particularly worrisome for Romney as he tries to unseat President Barack Obama in this election. Here’s the first:



Photo: Pew Research centre

Over the past couple days, Republicans have cried foul at former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright’s comment that Democrats should blame George W. Bush “forever.” But the chart shows that people still do place more of the blame on Bush. The only group the middle class blames less than Obama, in fact, is themselves.

The second chart relates more specifically to the Obama-Romney race:

It’s pretty self-explanatory, but the stat is significant because the middle class has become a central focus of both presidential campaigns. The chart suggests that Obama’s frequent attacks to paint Romney’s policies as “out of touch” and wealthy-favouring are resonating with voters.

