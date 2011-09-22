Romney Dominates In New Hampshire, As Perry Fails To Appeal To Moderate Republicans

Photo: AP

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney holds a commanding lead over likely New Hampshire primary voters, while Texas Gov. Rick Perry has fallen to fourth in a new Suffolk University poll.Romney leads with 41 per cent, followed by Rep. Ron Paul with 14 per cent, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman at 10 per cent, and Perry, who gets 8 per cent.



While the poll has a margin of error of ±4.9 per cent, the tremendous gap between the two GOP front-runners in moderate early state will surely lend support to those doubting Perry’s ability to connect with a national audience.

For the Huntsman campaign, the poll results keep hope alive that their candidate can build support in the vitally important early state.

The full poll results are below:

Michele Bachmann (5%)

Herman Cain (1%)

Newt Gingrich (4%)

Jon Huntsman (10%)

Gary Johnson (0%)

Fred Karger (0%)

Thad McCotter (0%)

Sarah Palin (6%)

Ron Paul (14%)

Rick Perry (8%)

Buddy Roemer (1%)

Mitt Romney (41%)

Rick Santorum (1%)

Undecided (11%)

