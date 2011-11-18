Romney, Democrats In War Of Records

Photo: Wikimedia Creative Commons

Former Massachusetts governor and GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney is in a war with Democrats over deleted emails from his time in office.The Boston Globe reported on Thursday that the current governor — Deval Patrick, an ally of President Barack Obama — cannot locate any emails from Romney’s era in the State House.



Several Romney aides purchased their computer hard drives and other computers and servers were replaced — in an apparent attempt to keep the emails out of the State archive. While legal, Democrats jumped on the report, accusing Romney of trying to hide his record (and flip-flops) from the American people.

Romney’s campaign fired back at Patrick, saying he is “running a dirty tricks shop” and that his office had become “an opposition research arm” of Obama’s campaign. His staff called on Patrick’s office to release all contact between the governor’s staff and members of the Obama team — which Patricks’s office said they would comply with.

Later on Thursday, the Democratic National Committee announced that it had filed a Freedom of Information Act request of its own — for any and all Romney correspondence relating to the purchase of the hard drives.

The Democrats’ FOIA request also asks for any correspondence relating to several politically-sensitive topics for Romney:

Any and all electronic correspondence (i.e., email) to or from Governor W. Mitt Romney or Romney Administration officials between January 2, 2003 and January 4, 2007 containing any of the following terms in either the subject line or the body of the message: “delete emails,” “destroy records,” “government transparency,” “president,” “presidential,” “campaign,” “flip-flop,” “political expediency,” “move to the right,” “more conservative,” “change position,” “abortion,” “stem cell,” “guns,” “assault weapons ban,” “Right to Bear Arms Day,” “climate change,” “global warming,” “carbon dioxide emissions,” “CO2 emissions,” “Planned Parenthood,” “Massachusetts Right To Life,” “raise taxes and fees,” “ranked 47th in job creation,” and “Bush economic policies.”

Patrick’s office has 10 days to reply to both requests,

