Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Mitt Romney's Final Debate Prep

Mitt Romney took a dry run of the final presidential debate Monday, taking the stage at Florida’s Lynn University to get his bearings before tonight’s match-up against President Barack Obama.



Romney’s “body man” Garrett Jackson, who joined his boss for the practice session, posted these photos of the walk-through on Twitter:

Romney says hello to officials from Lynn University, where tonight’s debate is taking place:

Photo: Twitter / @dgjackson

Romney takes the stage for the walk-through:

Photo: Twitter / @dgjackson

Romney sits at the desk where he will debate Obama Monday night:

Photo: Twitter / @dgjackson

“This will be the President’s view of the Gov tonight”:

Photo: Twitter / @dgjackson

Jackson “peeking over at the Gov’s notes” during their mock debate onstage:

Photo: Twitter / @dgjackson

A split screen shot of Romney “debating” Jackson:

Photo: Twitter / @dgjackson

Romney also squeezed in a pre-debate meal of hamburgers and milkshakes with three of his sons:

Photo: Twitter / @dgjackson

And here’s the Romney family gathering backstage before the debate:

Photo: Twitter / @dgjackson

Romney’s grandchildren play a little Jenga backstage:

Photo: Twitter / @dgjackson

And here’s the campaign’s new “Clear Eyes, Full Heart’s, Can’t Lose” bracelet that Romney will wear onstage tonight:

Photo: Twitter / @dgjackson

