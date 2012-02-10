Romney Condoms Launch Just In Time For The Birth Control Debate

Louis Vuitton condoms might have dominated the Twittersphere yesterday, but there was also another line of condoms creating quite a buzz. According to TMZ, Say It With A Condom has come out with a new line to protect one’s “biggest asset:” the Romney condoms.



Photo: Screen grab of Say It With A Condom

Say It With A Condom has previously produced rubbers featuring political figures such as Obama with tag lines including “Hope is not a form of protection” and “The Ultimate Stimulus package“; McCain with “Old but not expired“; and Palin with “When abortion is not an option.“

Say It With A Condom is not the first company to manufacture condoms featuring politicians. Guangzhou Rubber Group, a Chinese company, began producing Clinton and Lewinsky brands of condoms in 2005, reported the Associated Press. “The Clinton condom will be the top of our line,” Liu Wenhua, spokesman for the company, told AP. “The Lewinsky condom is not quite as good.”

And a few years back, we remember that there was a line of W. Bush-themed condoms, which can still be found through a quick google search.

Photo: Flickr/J Deamer

