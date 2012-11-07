Mitt Romney Concedes Election To Obama

Photo: CNN

Republican Mitt Romney conceded the presidential election, telling supporters in Boston that he had called to congratulate President Barack Obama on his re-election victory. Romney kept his remarks gracious and short, thanking volunteers and voters for the hard-fought campaign.



“Like many of you, Paul and I have left everything on the field. We have given our all to this campaign,” he added. “I so wish that I had been able to fulfil your hopes to lead the country, but the nation chose another leader.”

“I believe in America. I believe in the people of America,” he added. “This election is over but our principles endure.”

Altogether, the speech clocked in at just under five minutes. And then Romney left the stage.

“Thank you guys.”

Watch the full speech below:

