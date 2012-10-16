Now Mitt Romney Is Closing In On Obama In Pennsylvania

Photo: AP

The morning of the second presidential debate opened with another grim poll for President Barack Obama, this time showing him losing ground to his Republican challenger Mitt Romney in the once-safe state of Pennsylvania.The new survey, released by Quinnipiac University Tuesday, finds that Romney has closed Obama’s lead in the Keystone State to four points, and now trails the president 50 per cent to 46 per cent, down from a 12-point gap last month.



Unlike in other recent polls, Romney’s gains in Pennsylvania have been largely the result of growing support among male voters. Men now back Romney 54 per cent to 43 per cent, down from a 49-48 per cent split last month. Obama maintains his edge among women, leading Romney 57 per cent to 39 per cent among female voters.

In other good news for Romney, the poll also shows that the Republican nominee has increased his favorability among Pennsylvania voters by five points since last month, although his favorability is still divided 46-44 per cent. Obama’s favorability in the state is still strong at 52 per cent.

But despite Romney’s gains, it remains unlikely that Pennsylvania will move over to the Republican column on November 6. An eleventh-hour push for Pennsylvania would be a costly enterprise for the Romney campaign, and Politico’s Alexander Burns reports that Romney’s advisors have said they do not plan to make a major push for the state in the remaining weeks leading up to Election Day.

