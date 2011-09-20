Romney Closes On Perry, As Quest For GOP Nomination Becomes A Two-Man Race

Photo: MSNBC

A new USA Today/Gallup finds Texas Gov. Rick Perry and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney leading the Republican field, as the crowded field narrows to focus on the two front-runners.Perry commands 31 per cent of the support of GOP voters while Romney gets 24 per cent — up from polling in the teens earlier this month. In two-man race, 49 per cent say they would vote for Perry, while Romney trails with 39 per cent.



Rep. Ron Paul places third, at 13 per cent, with Rep. Michele Bachmann now an afterthought at 5 per cent.

Romney remains the more electable candidate and polls in a statistical tie with President Barack Obama. Perry polls at 45 per cent to Obama’s 50 per cent, the poll found.

