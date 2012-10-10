Tons Of Celebrities Have Come Out In Support Of Mitt Romney

Photo: Getty Images
While typically a bastion of liberal support, a growing number of celebrities and entertainers have come out in support of Mitt Romney this election. All of their reasons vary — some adamantly dislike Obama, others support Romney’s plan for lowering taxes on higher-income Americans, and some are deeply religious — but all of them have gone on record supporting the former Governor of Massachusetts’ bid for president.
Here are the highest profile actors, musicians, and celebrities who have broken stride with the rest of the Hollywood crowd.
Rowe, the host of the Discovery Channel's Dirty Jobs, came out to speak for Romney at a rally last week.
The Ohio rally was a big win for the candidate. Romney was able to use Rowe's blue collar credibility and appeal to Ohio voters that may have dismissed him.
The frontman of KISS, now a reality television star, Simmons backed Romney after dissing Newt Gingrich during the Republican primary. As reported by Breitbart, here's how Simmons' endorsement went:
Mitt Romney's got a chance ... and he's got the experience. He's run successful companies, knows how to make money and knows how to be taxed at 15 per cent instead of 48 per cent if he lived in Beverly Hills the way I get taxed,' he says. 'If you invest you should be taxed at 13-15 per cent because if you invest you could also lose everything, so it's all fair.
Jameson, one of the highest-grossing adult film stars, endorsed Romney earlier this year, providing what the New York Daily News called the most 'unhelpful' endorsement of the campaign.
Here's the quote:
'I'm very looking forward to a Republican being back in office,' Jameson told a KCBS-TV reporter, champagne in hand. 'When you're rich, you want a Republican in office.'
One of the founders of the Blue Collar Comedy empire, Foxworthy came out in favour of Romney this year, breaking his longstanding political silence.
According to The Daily Beast, the comedian tweeted:
Time for Republicans to unite behind Gov/ Romney, a great leader who can win the White House and rebuild our economy for all Americans
The Georgia native later clarified his remarks while campaigning for Romney in Alabama:
'I avoided politics for 53 years,' he said. 'I don't like politics, I don't like big government. But I do love this country...Mitt Romney is the guy with the best chance to beat Obama and take this country back.'
One of the stars of the 1995 teen comedy Clueless, Dash came out in support of Romney on Twitter late last week.
Here's her tweet:
@REALStacyDash: Vote for Romney. The only choice for your future. @mittromney @teamromney #mittromney #VOTE #voteromney
The sportswriter and author of Friday Night Lights wrote the other day that he's now going to take a chance on Mitt Romney. In an op-ed for CBS Philadelphia, he wrote:
The tipping point was last week's debate in Denver. Romney finally did what he should have done all along instead of his balky cha cha with the old white men of the conservative Republican wing: he acted as the moderate he is, for the first time running as himself, not against himself, embracing his record as governor of Massachusetts.
The country music star endorsed Romney and has made a number of appearances on behalf of the candidate in numerous swing states, including at a Romney rally in Florida this month.
The former quarterback for the Denver Broncos endorsed Romney in Colorado a few days before last week's debate in Colorado. Here's what he said at a campaign rally the day, according to Reuters:
'I must say, today has been a very good day, not only because of what happened yesterday, but because I get the opportunity to introduce you to the next president of the United States, Governor Mitt Romney.'
Currently starring on Boss, Grammer is another one of Hollywood's Republican staples.
'Oh, I think he'd make a terrific president,' he told Late Show host David Letterman. 'I think he'd be very good at it. He's a clear thinker. He's a kind man, you know, and he makes a lot of sense.'
It's probably needless to say, at this point, but Eastwood a fairly prominent Romney supporter, even giving the a unique, improvised prime time speech the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida this summer.
Consistent Hollywood GOP backer Jon Voight has come out in support of Mitt Romney, according to Yahoo News.
Voight is the father of actress Angelina Jolie, a staunch democrat and activist. He was also fairly ubiquitous at the Republican National Convention.
The musician has publicly endorsed Mitt Romney in his home state of Michigan and has also allowed the campaign to use his 'Born Free' as their official campaign song.
The Happy Days star -- he played Chachi -- is a Romney backer, giving the maximum contribution to the Republican last November.
He's also made a number of appearances on behalf of Romney.
Bruckheimer, the producer of Pirates of the Caribbean and CSI, is a major Romney backer.
According to the centre for Responsive Politics, Bruckheimer has given $5,000 to Mitt Romney, $10,000 to the Republican National Committee, and $7,500 to the National Republican Congressional Caucus.
Trump has been one of Romney's most prominent celebrity surrogates since the primary, supporting the candidate with cash, tweets, and appearances all over.
Despite the fact that the real estate mogul was at one point considering his own run for office, he's definitely on Team Romney right now.
Nugent originally endorsed Rick Perry, but the gun rights activist has come around to Romney during the general election campaign.
Here's the tweet that first announced the endorsement:
After a long heart&soul conversation with MittRomney today I concluded this goodman will properly represent we the people & I endorsed him
Nugent has said that the United States is in a 'suicidal tailspin' under President Obama.
The supermodel -- who supported Obama the last time around -- has appeared in a video supporting Romney after being asked to do so by one of the Romney sons.
While her people have claimed that the model is apolitical, the appearance has been interpreted as an endorsement by some.
Duvall, one of the more prominent Republicans in Hollywood, hosted a fundraiser for Mitt Romney at his home in Loudoun County, Virginia last month.
Norris, an evangelical christian, initially backed Newt Gingrich during the primaries but has come around to Romney during the general election campaign.
In an op-ed at Town Hall, Norris wrote:
Truthfully, I believe that Mitt has the skills and organisation to defeat Obama and stop his fundamental transformation of America. We all know what four more years of increased socialistic decisions would do to our country.
Norris released an enigmatic video in September indicating his belief that the re-election of Barack Obama would bring about 1,000 years of darkness.
