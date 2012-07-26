Romney Can’t Have It Both Ways On defence And Taxes





There have been many mendacious moments in this presidential campaign, but it will be hard to top what Mitt Romney told the Veterans of Foreign Wars conference this week.

President Obama is seeking “an arbitrary, across-the-board budget reduction that would saddle the military with $1 trillion in cuts,” the Republican said. “Strategy is not driving the president’s massive defence cuts. In fact, his own secretary of defence warned that these reductions would be devastating, and he’s right. . . . This is no time for the president’s radical cuts in our military.”

Read the rest at the Washington Post >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.