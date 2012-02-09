YESTERDAY'S LESSON: Romney Can't Even Beat Santorum

Your nominee.

As if the Republicans needed a signal to get any more lukewarm about their impending nominee, front-runner Mitt Romney got swept in three states yesterday by Rick Santorum.Rick Santorum! A far-right extremist candidate who sounded extreme even compared to other extreme GOP candidates in the early debates (most of whom have since quit).



Rick Santorum has absolutely zero chance of winning the Republican nomination.

And Romney can’t even beat him.

Meanwhile, the economy continues to improve, helping the incumbent.

It’s not shaping up to be a good November for Republicans.

SEE ALSO: UPSET: Santorum Clobbers Romney In Three States!

