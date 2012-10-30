Now Mitt Romney Has Cancelled His Campaign Events 'Out Of Sensitivity' For Hurricane Sandy Victims

Photo: AP

Mitt Romney’s campaign announced this morning that it will cancel some it its scheduled events Monday and Tuesday “out of sensitivity” for victims of Hurricane Sandy. Here’s the statement, from campaign communications director Gail Gitcho:



“Out of sensitivity for the millions of Americans in the path of Hurricane Sandy, we are cancelling tonight’s events with Governor Romney in Wisconsin and Congressman Ryan in Melbourne and Lakeland, Florida. We are also cancelling all events currently schedule for both Governor Romney and Congressman Ryan on Tuesday. Governor Romney believes this is a time for the nation and its leaders to come together to focus on those Americans who are in harms way. We will provide additional details regarding Governor Romney’s and Congressman Ryan’s schedule when they are available.”

The news comes on the heels of President Barack Obama’s decision to cancel his campaign events Monday and return to Washington, D.C. to focus on Hurricane Sandy relief efforts. Vice President Joe Biden and President Bill Clinton will attend campaign rallies in Florida and Ohio today as scheduled.

