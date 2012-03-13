Tonight Could Be The Last Real Night Of The GOP Primary

There is another round of Republican contests today: primaries in Alabama, Mississippi, and caucuses in Hawaii and American Samoa.



All told that adds up to 119 delegates for the Republican convention.

Mitt Romney is expected to win the Hawaii caucuses easily.

But Alabama is an absolute dead heat. Rick Santorum, Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich all command about 30 per cent in pre-primary polls.

In Mississippi, the latest polling shows about a six point spread with Gingrich at 33, Romney at 31, and Santorum at 27.

If Romney somehow won both of these states it will be very hard for the media to pretend that this nominating contest is still competitive.

But this is something of an “away game” for Mitt Romney. Newt Gingrich has done very well in the Southern contests–winning South Carolina and Georgia. And Rick Santorum has collected the support of Evangelical Christian voters who dominate in today’s two Southern contests.

Santorum and Gingrich are splitting the anti-Romney vote. And even Romney can’t win these two states tonight, he benefits from the fact that the last Republican nominee, John McCain, also lost these states even though he had basically sealed the nomination at this point four years ago.

