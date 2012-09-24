MITT ROMNEY: My Campaign 'Doesn't Need A Turnaround'

Photo: Courtesy of CBS

Facing growing criticism over his campaign’s recent stumbles, Mitt Romney defended his staff in an interview with 60 Minutes Sunday night, and said that his campaign “doesn’t need a turnaround.””We’ve got a campaign which is tied with an incumbent President to the United States,” he told CBS’ anchor Scott Pelley.



Pressed on whether the leaked video of the candidate speaking to donors at a private fundraiser is evidence that his campaign is “incompetent,” Romney doubled down on his defence of his team, shouldering the blame for his now-infamous 47-per cent remarks.

“That’s not the campaign. That was me, right?” he said. “I’ve got a very effective campaign. It’s doing a very good job. But not everything I say is elegant. And — and I want to make it very clear, I want to help 100% of the American people.”

