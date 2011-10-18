Romney, Cain Tied In Latest CNN National Poll

A new CNN/ORC poll released today shows Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and businessman Herman Cain in a statistical tie in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.



Conducted over the weekend, the poll shows Romney with the support of 26 per cent of GOP voters, with Cain at 25 per cent — well within the 5 per cent margin of error. Texas Gov. Rick Perry is in third with 13 per cent, and no other candidate tops 10 per cent in the poll.

But the field is still unstable, with just 33 per cent of Republican voters polled set on a candidate.

Check out the full poll results here >

