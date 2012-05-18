Romney Blasts Obama For Using The Bailout To Save Union Workers

The Romney campaign has a quick response to Joe Biden’s pro-bailout speech in Youngstown Ohio this week.



Basically the line of attack is this. In the auto-bailout, the Obama administration had to pick winners and losers: firms to recapitalize, and firms that to let die. And salaried employees like the ones in this commercial, were left out in the cold while the presumably pro-Democratic union workers were saved by the government. That’s not fair, and it’s not American.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

