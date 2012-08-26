The Obama Campaign Slams Mitt Romney As A 'Birther-In-Chief' After His Birth Certificate Joke

The Obama campaign hammered Mitt Romney‘s dig at President Obama‘s birth certificate on Friday, releasing a 15-second web ad that ties Romney to the fringe conspiracy theory that believes Obama is not born in the United States.



Titled “America Doesn’t Need a Birther-in-Chief,” the ad slams Romney for a “new low.”

The transcript of the short ad:

“Holding out hope Romney had a vision for the middle class? Think again.”

“Embracing unfounded conspiracy theories, distracting from real issues. America doesn’t need a Birther-in-Chief.”

Earlier Friday, Romney made an off-the-cuff remark while campaigning in his home state of Michigan that referenced Obama’s birth certificate. has been dogged by the fringe “birther” movement, which believes he was not born in the United States and, therefore, not eligible to be president.

“I love being home, where the both of us were born,” Romney said of he and his wife, Ann.

“No one’s ever asked to see my birth certificate. They know this is the place where we were born and raised!” Romney said.

Romney later defended his joke in an interview with CBS, saying he was simply trying to inject humour into the campaign and reiterating that he believes Obama was born in the United States.

