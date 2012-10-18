Romney's Top Campaign Advisor Tried Really Hard Not To Laugh Over 'Binders Full Of Women'

Photo: AP

Mitt Romney ignited an online meme-ing frenzy during the debate Tuesday night, when he claimed that, as governor of Massachusetts, he received “whole binders full of women” to consider for leadership positions in his administration. The comment has taken on a life of its own today, spawning a Tumblr, a Facebook page, and scores of gender-themed Twitters.



But in the immediate aftermath of the debate, Romney’s top campaign strategist Eric Fehrnstrom showed no indication that he was aware of the comment’s staying power. Actually, he seemed to find it kind of funny.

In the spin room after the debate, we asked Fehrnstrom if the campaign was OK with Romney’s “binders full of women language.”

“He was talking about hiring women into the administration,” Fehrnstrom replied, choking back laughter. “Binders full of resumes, that’s what he meant.”

